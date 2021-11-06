IRCTC Ticket Booking: You will not get CONFIRM train ticket if you don't follow this new rule

If you are planning any tour via Indian Railways, then there is an important rule change, which you must know. Actually, Indian Railways has made some major changes in the booking code of seats and coach code. Railways has introduced a new type of coach in its trains. Through this code, you can choose your preferred seat while booking passenger tickets.Railways has introduced many extra coaches in trains. It also includes the economy class of AC-3 tier. Meanwhile, Railways has introduced Vistadome coach. The Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express has received an overwhelming response from passengers.

Vistadome V.S. AC DC Sleeper S.L. S AC Chair C.C. C Third AC 3A B AC Three Tier Economy 3E M Second AC 2A A Garib Rath AC Three Tier 3A G Garib Rath Chair Ca C.C J First AC 1A H

Executive Class E.C E Experience Class E.A K First Class F.C F Vistadome AC E.V E.V





According to the Railways, there was a 100 per cent response initially when the coach was launched on June 26 this year. In July, the Deccan Express had 95 % occupancy, and in August, it was 97 % and in September 92%. The roof of these coaches will also be of glass. Railways will run at least one such train in almost every state. At present, this Vistadome coach runs from Dadar in Mumbai to Madgaon in Goa. The code of coaches and seats of all these categories has been notified to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all the zones. Under this, the booking code of the third AC class economy coach will be 3E and the code of the coach will be M. Similarly, the code of Vistadome C coach has been kept as EV.



