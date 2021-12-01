IRCTC to run 'Rampath Yatra' train from Gujarat to Ayodhya on Dec 25

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run the 'Rampath Yatra' train on December 25 which will start from Gujarat connecting Madhya Pradesh to reach Ayodhya, informed Krishna Kumar Singh, Regional Manager of IRCTC on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday, Singh said, "The 640-seater train will start from Sabarmati station in Gujarat and reach Ayodhya the next day via Ratlam, Ujjain."

Describing the journey to Ayodhya, the IRCTC Regional Manager said that devotees will be taken by road to Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot from December 27.

"The journey will take seven nights and eight days in which 320 seats will be in 3AC and 320 seats in sleeper coaches. IRCTC will make all the arrangements for food, accommodation of devotees etc for which Rs 12,600 will be charged for 3AC and Rs 7,560 will be charged for sleeper coaches via online booking," he said.

Further, Singh informed that it is not important to get both the COVID-19 vaccine doses for travelling in this train, however, necessary medical arrangements have been made including isolation wards.

"This is the third 'Rampath Yatra' train of this year. The first train was started from Indore in February 2021 and the second flagged off from Pune a few days ago. This is the third train which will begin from December 25 because we have received good response from the devotees in the previous two," he added.

Earlier on November 27, Rampath Yatra special train flagged off from Pune to Ayodhya which aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism.

( With inputs from ANI )

