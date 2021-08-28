IT Ministry launches QSim for research in Quantum Computing

Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday launched QSim (Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit) to enable researchers and students to carry out research in Quantum Computing in a cost-effective manner.

QSim is an outcome of the project "Design and Development of Quantum Computer Toolkit (Simulator, Workbench) and Capacity Building". This is one of the first initiatives in the country to address the common challenge of advancing the Quantum Computing research frontiers in India. This project is being executed collaboratively by IISc Bangalore, IIT Roorkee and C-DAC with the support of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India," said a release from the ministry.

"We will see the next generation of computing power growth coming from a combination of software, new architectures, system redesign and new system paradigms and that are where the quantum computing comes and is clearly going to be the cutting edge of the future demands of computing power. QSim is the Gateway for Indian scientists to take us in that direction, "said Chandrasekhar.

QSim, allows researchers and students to write and debug Quantum Code that is essential for developing Quantum Algorithms and allows researchers to explore Quantum Algorithms under idealized conditions and help prepare experiments to run on actual Quantum Hardware and will act as an important research tool and provides a platform to acquire the skills of 'programming' as well as 'designing' real Quantum Hardware.

