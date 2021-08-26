J-K administration upgrades healthcare facility in far flung area of Anantnag

In a bid to bring relief to people in terms of healthcare facilities, Jammu and Kashmir administration is setting up a new type of primary health care (NTPHC) in a far-flung area of Anantnag district.

The construction of a NTPHC in Kehribal Mattan of Anantnag district in South Kashmir has been the latest to join the fleet of new initiatives by the Union Territory's administration for the welfare of the people.

The construction of the NTPHC is presently going on in full swing and is said to be completed within a few weeks.

Kehribal Mattan is around 10 kilometers away from the main town of Anantnag.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla toldthat the project costs Rs 1.68 crore.

"A lot of NTPHC's have been sanctioned in far-flung areas. In Kehribal Mattan, I am hopeful that it will bring benefit to many villagers here," he said.

Several locals residing in the area have lauded the efforts of the administration.

Some even expressed the hardships faced during previous years due to the unavailability of the proper health care centres.

"When accidents took place here, victims had to be taken to Srinagar. Some even died on the way," said Manzoor Ahmad, a local.

Perhaps, he is positive that the new centre will bring much-needed aid to people.

Requesting the administration to ensure required facilities, he said, "Night staff should be deployed for people as no health worker is available for us here. Ambulances are also required. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, related equipment like oxygen concentrators should also be made available."

Manjeet Singh, another villager reiterated that they had to travel for 9 km for seeking medical aid and in addition getting a means of transportation was also a challenge to reach any healthcare centre.

Welcoming the development in the area, he said, "This is a far flung area and backward too. I am very happy about the new set up. They have chosen the right place."

He further demanded that the centre should have all medical facilities to conduct medical tests and examinations so that they need not travel to other areas.

"This will be beneficial to many villagers. I hope the construction work finished soon," said Raj Mohd Khan, another villager.

( With inputs from ANI )

