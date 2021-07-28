J-K cloudburst: Indian Army launches rescue operation in Kishtwar

The Indian Army has launched a recuse operation after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to the Indian Army, assistance was sought for the rescue operation immediately after receiving information from the district deputy commissioner regarding the cloudburst at Honzar village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Accordingly a party of 1-1-20 under Captain Vivek Chauhan ex-Sondar COB 17 RR has been launched at 7 am. SHO and 07 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel from Sirsi police station have also been launched," informed Indian Army.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Commandant General VK Singh while talking to ANI, said that the SDRF team with police personnel have left for the spot on foot.

"The area is in upper reaches of Kishtwar, not accessible by road. Jammu SDRF is on standby. The weather is inclement. One team of SDRF from Srinagar is ready to be airlifted," said VK Singh.

So far four bodies have been recovered and around 30-40 people are missing after the cloudburst incident from the village.

According to the Kishtwar district deputy commissioner, eight-nine houses have been damaged in the Honzar village of the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor