J-K DGP Dilbag Singh lauds J-K Police for huge seizure of narcotics

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday lauded Jammu and Kashmir Police for the huge seizure of narcotics in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "I congratulate Jammu Police for a huge seizure of narcotics. Large-scale transportation smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan took place throughout the year. Several huge seizures were made in Kashmir."

"Similarly, huge consignments were caught by Jammu Police too," Singh said.

Singh, "In some incidents, drones were used by Pakistan to smuggle narcotics to this side. During the investigation, a huge interstate connection of the drug mafia was unearthed. Jammu Police and Kashmir Police did commendable work."

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed that it seized 52 packets containing Heroin from a truck "concealed in a cavity of the truck at Suketar/Jhajjar Kotli this afternoon."

"The truck was on way from the valley towards Punjab. FIR u/s 8/21/22/25/29 NDPS Act registered at PS Jhajjar Kotli," the police said in a tweet.

"The preliminary investigation hints that drugs have been supplied from across the border were meant for sale in the hinterland of the state of Punjab," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

