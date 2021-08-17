J-K DGP issues circular ensuring immediate financial assistance to police personnel receiving injury on duty

Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has issued directions to all police units to ensure immediate financial assistance to the police personnel receiving injuries during their duties.

The directions have been issued vide a circular issued by Police Headquarters Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

"All units to provide assistance up to Rs 25,000 to the Police Personnel who sustain grievous injuries while performing their duties in countering terrorist attacks, law and order duties, anti-insurgency operations, mob violence, fatal road accidents during duties or in any unforeseen incident to mitigate the expenses on their treatment," directed in the circular.

"This extension of immediate financial support to the injured Police Personnel, from the Unit Welfare Fund of the concerned Subordinate Unit, will enable the injured Personnel to bear the immediate cost of medication or hospitalization," it further stated.

The circular further reads the amount so sanctioned by the subordinate Unit shall be refunded/ reimbursed from PHQ Welfare Accounts on the recommendations of concerned DDOs, duly supported by a report of the particular incident and precise treatment details, specifying the nature of injury of the injured Police Personnel, it reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

