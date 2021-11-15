J-K DGP sanctions Rs 2.78 crore ex-gratia to kin of deceased police personnel

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday sanctioned Rs 2.78 crores ex-gratia or special welfare relief for the next of kin of deceased police personnel.

"Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 2.78 crore ex-gratia/ special welfare relief for NoKs of martyred/ deceased police personnel vide different orders of Police Headquarters (PHQ)," J-K police said in a release.

The release said an order Rs 38 lakh ex-gratia relief has been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, who was killed in action. A special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh has also been sanctioned in favour of the next of the kin of the inspector.

The release said that the police headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.

"There are also schemes for the wards of police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired police personnel and their spouses," the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor