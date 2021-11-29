J-K: Director Health visits Srinagar international airport, asks officials to follow fresh guidelines

Kashmir Health Services Director Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Monday visited Srinagar International Airport in view of fresh guidelines for international arrivals.

As per the press release from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, a spokesperson of the Directorate of Health Services said that Dr Rather held a meeting with Director, Srinagar International Airport Kuldeep Singh and with Covid in-charge health officials and appealed to them to follow fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mushtaq told the health officials to implement the new guidelines and follow the same in letter and spirit, the release read.

This has been done in view of the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry which were revised in view of the Covid-19 variant Omicron, which has been now classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Orgzation (WHO).

The Director of Health appealed to the officials to implement the guidelines on the ground and ensure that every traveller is tested and all the precautionary measures at all places to help contain the virus spread, the press statement said.

Mushtaq briefed the officials about the mandated submitting of fourteen days travel details and uploading negative Covid (RT-PCR) test results on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The new rules will come into effect from December 1 till further orders, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

