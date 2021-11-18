J-K: Indian Army distributes free sewing machines to 40 girls in Anantnag as part of its women empowerment initiative

As part of a women empowerment program, the Indian Army on Wednesday distributed free sewing machines to 40 girls of the Larnoo village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the function, senior army officers along with various panchs and sarpanchs were also present at the event.

Earlier, the Indian army had organized a 45-day cutting and tailoring course for these girl students and after completion, they were given certificates also along with sewing machines.

The course was designed to teach basic cutting and tailoring to girls from poor backgrounds to enhance their skills.

These female students and local sarpanches and panchs appreciated this step taken by the Indian army and said that this will encourage women in the village to work independently and generate earnings.

They further said that these kinds of programs also strengthen the bond between the Indian Army soldiers and the locals.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary Mumtaz Khatana, Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson, Larnoo, said, "This is a very big and good initiative taken by the Indian Army. We are very thankful to them. A total of 40 girls got the sewing machines after around two months of training. Now they can work and earn their livelihood. The army should organise more such programmes for youth."

A local resident, Ghulam Muhammad said that providing training to the youth will do away with unemployment in the village. He also appealed to the Indian Army to organize training programmes for the boys also so that they can also get employment.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalion of Indian Army organised training program for the girls of the village and provided machined to 40 girls. Now they can earn and work independently," said Mian Arshid, Sarpanch.

Khushboo Jan, a trainee said, "The training provided by the army will help me a lot. The army should more organise such programmes for use. We have also received a certificate after completion of the course. We want to learn many things so I appeal to the army to open more such centres for us."

Another trainee, Mehvish Jan said that she is very thankful to the Indian Army for providing training as this will help her to work independently on her own.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor