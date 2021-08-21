J-K Lt Guv urges Centre to evacuate Kulgam professors from Kabul

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday urged Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan again for the immediate evacuation of professors from Jammu and Kashmir employed in an Afghanistan university.

These professors from J-K's Kulgam were teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul.

Speaking to media personnel here, Sinha said: "I have discussed the matter with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar ji and MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan ji. The Central government is looking into the matter and is making its efforts."

"I also spoke to the families of the professors. We are hoping that the professors will return to the country soon," he said.

Earlier on August 17, the Office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor had tweeted that the Lieutenant Governor had spoken to MoS Foreign Affairs, V Muraleedharan for the immediate evacuation of the professors.

Meanwhile, in an effort to evacuate Indian nationals in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital city Kabul, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians.

After the capture of the capital Kabul earlier this week, the Indian Air Force operated two sorties of the C-17 Globemaster after getting clearance from the US forces at the airport there and brought back around 180 officials, ITBP staffers and a few journalists.

As per media reports, the Afghanistan government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

