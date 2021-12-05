J-K: Police recover 950 illegal bottles of contraband in Kathua; 4 drug peddlers arrested
Published: December 5, 2021
The Kathua Police on Sunday recovered illegal 950 bottles of 100 ml each of Cocrex and Maxx cough syrup-like contraband and arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and one Range Rover was seized at Govindsar near Kathua.
Acting on a tip-off, RC Kotwal, SSP Kathua, said that a team of Kathua police intercepted a vehicle - Range Rover - which did not have number plates.
On the interception, the police recovered 950 bottles of "Cocrex and Maxx" cough syrup-like contraband.
Later, the police arrested four persons, including three Delhi-based drug peddlers. They have been identified as Vikram Sharma (55), a driver, from Jammu and Sunny (38), Hrithik Soni (21), and Pardeep Sapra, all residents of Delhi.
A case has been registered under Sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act.
