J-K: Police recover 950 illegal bottles of contraband in Kathua; 4 drug peddlers arrested

By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 11:03 PM2021-12-05T23:03:37+5:302021-12-05T23:15:02+5:30

The Kathua Police on Sunday recovered illegal 950 bottles of 100 ml each of Cocrex and Maxx cough syrup-like contraband and arrested four inter-state drug peddlers and one Range Rover was seized at Govindsar near Kathua.

Acting on a tip-off, RC Kotwal, SSP Kathua, said that a team of Kathua police intercepted a vehicle - Range Rover - which did not have number plates.

On the interception, the police recovered 950 bottles of "Cocrex and Maxx" cough syrup-like contraband.

Later, the police arrested four persons, including three Delhi-based drug peddlers. They have been identified as Vikram Sharma (55), a driver, from Jammu and Sunny (38), Hrithik Soni (21), and Pardeep Sapra, all residents of Delhi.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

