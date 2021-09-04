Jammu Akhnoor Highway project to be completed by March 2022

Jammu Akhnoor Highway project which was affected on account of the reverse migration of labourers on account of the pandemic, has now gathered pace and is expected to be completed by March 2022.

The focus of the Jammu and Kashmir administration is to complete important projects quickly after easing COVID restrictions.

National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) a company under the Ministry of Roads and Highways is constructing the Jammu Akhnoor highway.

Speaking to ANI, R K Singh Executive Director NHIDCL Jammu said that the 30 kms Jammu Akhnoor highway will be completed by March 2022. The Jammu Akhnoor highway is being constructed at the cost of 272.77 crores.

He said that work costing around Rs 10,000 crore is being executed by NHIDCL in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This highway is 30 kms long and is constructed by NHIDCL, which comes under Public sector undertakings (PSU) of India. NHIDCL is currently executing work of Rs 10,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu Akhnoor Highway project is divided into four packages," said Singh.

Giving details of the first package he said that the first package is from Bhagwati Chowk to Canal Head, which is 8 km long and will be completed by October-November this year.

"Second Package is from Canal Head to Ganesh Vihar, which is a 5.2 kms long flyover. The work of 2 kms has been completed. The flyover part of the highway is expected to be completed by December 2021," he said.

"Under package 3, blacktop work on 7.5 Km stretch has been completed, while work is in progress on the remaining stretch. On this 37 per cent of work has been completed. The work on packages three and four will be completed by March 2022," he added.

Singh further said that this is an important highway as it connects the Border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and is also a very important defence road. This road will be very useful during wartime. It is very useful for the army movement.

"Earlier due to double lane road, huge traffic jams used to take place and it took nearly 2 hours to reach Akhnoor but after completion of this project which will now become 4 lane, will save a lot of time as it will cover the distance in one hour and also decrease pollution," Singh further said.

This Project also provided job opportunities to the local people.

Colonel Sangwan, General Manager Project NHIDC Aknoor said this road is very important for the people of this area as it will reduce the travel time.

"The flyover is economically designed and because of which not much trees were cut and demolition took place. This project has also provided employment opportunities to the local people. We have hired local labours, drivers,s and site engineers," he said.

Jimmy Singh, a local resident who was working at the site said that the people have got employment because of the project.

NHIDCL is also planning a green Zone in the parlour area along the highway. This highway will smoothen the traffic movement in Jammu city and the city will get rid of traffic congestion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor