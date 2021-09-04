Javed Akhtar: 'People who support RSS, VHP have Taliban mentality'

Well known lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has said that the mentality of those who support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in India is the same as that of the Taliban. He criticized the Taliban for being "barbaric". At the same time, he expressed the belief that India could never become a Taliban. In an interview with NDTV on Friday, Javed Akhtar made some important statements on the Taliban issue. "The way the Taliban are trying to build a Muslim nation. In the same way, some people present the concept of Hindu Rashtra to us.



These people have the same mentality. The Taliban are violent. Are wild. But the people who support RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have the same mentality, "said Javed Akhtar. Akhtar said it was unfortunate that even a small group of Muslims in India supported the Taliban. "There is a similarity between the Taliban and those who want to behave like them. Some Muslims in the country also welcomed the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan. This was very shocking to me. The Muslim youth in India are after good life, employment, good education. But there is a group of Muslims who discriminate against men and women and try to push society back, "said Javed Akhtar.

Akhtar also expressed the belief that no matter how many radical ideologies there are in India, India can never become a Taliban."The majority of India's population is secular. They are civilized and respect each other. Therefore, they cannot be attracted to the Taliban. That is why India will never be able to become a Taliban now and in the future," Akhtar said.