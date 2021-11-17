Jharkhand: 3 including CRPF jawan held for supplying arms, ammunition to Maoists

Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan along with his two associates in Jharkhand's Ranchi for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to Maoists.

"Jharkhand ATS has arrested a CRPF Jawan (182 Battalion) posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama along with his two associates for supplying arms and ammunitions to CPI (Maoist), extremist groups and other criminals," informed Prashant Anand, Superintendent of Police (SP), ATS Jharkhand.

The CRPF jawan was identified as Avinash Kumar and the other two as Rishi Kumar and Pankaj Kumar. Both are common civilians, the SP said.

"A team of police has recovered 450 rounds of ammunition of 6.56 mm," Anand said.

The SP further informed that Bihar Special Task Force (STF) assisted Jharkhand ATS in arresting. Two of them were arrested from Bihar.

Further investigation is underway. A dedicated team is trying to find the source of ammunition, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

