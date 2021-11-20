Jharkhand: Naxals behind blast on railway tracks in Dhanbad division, says police

The police on Saturday confirmed Naxal involvement in a bomb blast that took place on the railway line between DEMU railway station and Richughutta railway station on Dhanbad Division in the early hours of Saturday.

"A bomb blast on both up and down railway line took place at around 12:30 am today by Naxalites," said Hemant Kumar, Senior Commandant, Railway Police Force.

"Police, RPF and Railways together have completed the restoration work and services on both the lines have been restored once again," he added.

The attack comes in the backdrop of 'Bharat Band' declared by Naxals for the release of arrested top CPI Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias 'Kishan da' and his wife Sheela Marandi.

As per a press release, at around 12:55 am today while a diesel loco was on a run in block section as reported by the permanent way inspector of Latehar, a bomb blast on the lines by some miscreant led to the derailment of the loco.

"Due to this, both up and down movements of trains were blocked. Various railway officials including Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineers, Senior Divisional Engineer were rushed to the spot," read the statement.

Dehri On Sone - Barwadih Passenger Special (03364) and Barwadih- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Gomo Special train (03362) were terminated while the route of other trains were also changed due to the incident, as per railways.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor