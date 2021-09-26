Jharkhand reports fresh 15 COVID-19 cases

Jharkhand reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries and no deaths on Saturday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.

The state has logged a total of 3,48,189 cases to date and currently has an active caseload of 82.

With 5 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Jharkhand has gone up to 3,42,974 while the death toll mounted to 5,133.

Meanwhile, India reported 29,616 new COVID-19 infections and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

