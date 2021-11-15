JNU clash: Delhi Police files FIRs against AISA, ABVP based on complaints from each other

A day after clashes broke out between the members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the JNU campus, Delhi Police has registered two FIRs based on the complaints of the two groups on Monday.

The FIRs were registered after the two groups complaint against each other following a brawl over using of the students union's room inside the university for a meeting.

On Monday, JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh alleged that it is not a clash between two groups, but an assault by the ABVP activists.

Narrating the incident, Ghosh said, "A group in the university had booked the students union hall for study purpose on November 11. On Sunday, when the group opened the room, the members of ABVP barged into the room and told the group to vacate the room as they had an internal meeting organised here. When the group objected and I reached there, they started assaulting students who were present there. This is not a clash between two groups, but an assault by the ABVP."

Meanwhile, condemning the violence on the campus, the JNU administration, in a press release, said that violence has no place in an academic institution.

The press release said, "It has come to the notice of JNU administration that last night some scuffle between two groups of students occurred at the Students Activity Centre in the campus. The students are aware that this venue in the JNU Campus is a common activity/facility Centre for all the students of the University without discrimination, and every student is entitled and free to use the place adhering to the rules of the University. Violence and unruly behaviour have no place in an academic institution, and JNU Administration would strongly disapprove of any kind of violence and disorderly conduct in the campus."

"The students are advised to use the common facilities available for them in JNU with a sense of cordiality and responsibility, and in harmony with each other. Nobody should be allowed to disturb the peaceful existence and functioning of others. JNU administration requests all the students not to go by any rumours that may affect the peaceful academic atmosphere in the campus," reads the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor