Job Alert: Job opportunities in Indian Oil Corporation; recruitment for 71 posts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2021 01:57 PM2021-10-03T13:57:56+5:302021-10-03T13:59:01+5:30
There is good news for job seekers now. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment 2021) will be recruiting for 71 posts. Notification for this (IOCL Recruitment 2021) has been issued recently. The recruitment will be for the post of Assistant Quality Control Officer. Eligible candidates are required to apply online at iocl.com. The last date to apply online for this post is October 22, 2021.
Recruitment for below post
Assistant Quality Control Officers - Total Posts 71
Age limit
The age of the candidate should be 30 years.
Experience
Candidates who want to apply for this post should have at least 02 years of experience.
How will be candidates selected
Candidates will be selected through written test, group discussion, group task and then interview.
Here's how you can apply:
- First visit Indian Oil's official website www.iocl.com.
- Then click on ‘What’s New’.
- Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers
- 2021 Click on this link.
- Click on the ad you will see.
-Click here to Apply Online ”and fill in all your information and details. Keep a hard copy of this application with you.