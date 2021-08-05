Job Alert: Job Opportunity in Bharat Electronics for 511 posts of engineers

There is good news for job seekers as Bharat Electronics Limited will be recruiting for 511 vacant posts of engineers. A notification has been issued regarding the vacancy. The recruitment will be for the posts of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job online. August 15, 2021 is the last date to apply for the job.

Recruitment for below posts

Trainee Engineer

Project Engineer

Number of Vacancies

Trainee Engineer - 308

Project Engineer - 203

Educational Qualification

- BE / B.Tech degree and experience candidated will be interviewed. After that candidates will be shortlisted.



Charges

Trainee Engineer - General / OBC / EWS: - Rs 200/-

Project Engineer - General / OBC / EWS: Rs.500/-

Last date to apply online: 15 August 2021

You can apply for this recruitment online by visiting https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/ExportManufacturing/.