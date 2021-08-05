Job Alert: Job Opportunity in Bharat Electronics for 511 posts of engineers
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2021 04:00 PM2021-08-05T16:00:33+5:302021-08-05T16:01:48+5:30
There is good news for job seekers as Bharat Electronics Limited will be recruiting for 511 vacant posts of engineers. A notification has been issued regarding the vacancy. The recruitment will be for the posts of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job online. August 15, 2021 is the last date to apply for the job.
Recruitment for below posts
Trainee Engineer
Project Engineer
Number of Vacancies
Trainee Engineer - 308
Project Engineer - 203
Educational Qualification
- BE / B.Tech degree and experience candidated will be interviewed. After that candidates will be shortlisted.
Charges
Trainee Engineer - General / OBC / EWS: - Rs 200/-
Project Engineer - General / OBC / EWS: Rs.500/-
Last date to apply online: 15 August 2021
You can apply for this recruitment online by visiting https://register.cbtexams.in/BEL/ExportManufacturing/.