JOB Alert! Railways starts online process for apprentice recruitment for 6,891 posts

Many have lost their jobs due to corona. As a result, the number of unemployed people has increased. There is a golden opportunity for these people to get a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Cell has recruited for a total of 6,891 posts for various departments of Apprentice. In which different trades will be filled.

Candidates applying for these posts are required to have 10th pass certificate from any recognized board school. In addition, the candidate should have an ITI certificate in the relevant field. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 online to fill up the application. Candidates applying for these posts should be in the age group of 15 to 24 years. The right candidate does not have to appear for any examination.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI. Merit list of candidates will be drawn. Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 will fill 432 posts for various trades in South East Central Railway. In Eastern Railway, 3,366 and in Northern Railway, 3,093 posts will be recruited. All recruitments are invited through online application. Applications for 432 posts will be accepted till October 10, for 3093 posts till October 20, 2021 and for 3,366 posts till November 3, 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the website apprenticeshipindia.org for more information on Railway Recruitment, view the advertisement and submit the application online. Salary, stipend will be given to the selected candidate during the apprenticeship period. Candidates can view the notification for other information. For that, click on the link given below.



https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1630998492159-apf.pdf



https://139.99.53.236:8443/rrcer/NOTIFICATION%20ACT%20APPRENTICE%202020-21.pdf







