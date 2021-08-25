JOB Alert! Recruitment for 527 posts in the intelligence department; Find out how and where to apply

There is good news for job seekers now. There is a golden opportunity to work in the Intelligence Bureau department. There will be recruitment for 527 posts. Deputy Director, Junior Intelligence Officer, Senior Research Officer, Research Assistant, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Assistant General Intelligence Executive, Accountant, Security Officer, Staff Nurse, Caretaker and other posts will be recruited.

Educational Qualification

According to various posts, eligibility for 10th, 12th, degree has been decided. Candidates must also have a driving license.

Age limit

Age limits have been fixed for various posts. The maximum age limit has been fixed at 56 years. Age limit is given for AC, ST, OBC, Divyang candidates.

Position details:

Deputy Director - 2

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10

Junior Intelligence Officer - 168

Senior Research Officer - 02

Research Assistant - 2

Senior Foreign Language - 1

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer - 2

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Executive - 56

Assistant Junior Intelligence Executive - 96

Junior Intelligence Officer - 13 Personal Assistant: 02

Account Officer: 03 Accountant: 24

Security Officer - 08

Assistant Security Officer - 12

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) - 10

Female Staff Nurse - 01

Junior Intelligence Officer - 52

Security Assistant - 20 Caretaker - 05

Confectioner Cook - 11

Multi Tasking Staff - 24

Library Attendant - 01

Where to apply?

Candidates can apply on the intelligence department's website. The application is to be downloaded, take a print out, filled in all the information and sent by post. The application deadline is October 21.

Address for sending application?

Joint Deputy Director / Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi - 110021.