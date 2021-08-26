Job opportunities in Nuclear Power Corporation for 10th pass

There is good news for those who have passed 10th class. Nuclear Power Corporation of India has a golden opportunity for job seekers. Trade Apprentice will be recruited. Interested candidates can apply by visiting NPCIL's website npcilcareers.co.in. According to the notification, there are 107 posts of Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Welder, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

Recruitment for below post:

Fitter - 30

Turner - 04 Machinist - 04

Electrician - 30

Electronic Mechanic - 30

Welder - 04

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 05

Total vacancy - 107

Educational Qualification

It is necessary to have done ITI along with having 10th pass.

Age limit

Eligible candidates should be between 14 to 24 years of age.

Here's how to apply

First go to http://www.apprenticeship.org/ or https://apprenticeship.gov.in/ for registration.

After this you will get establishment registration number.

Next go to https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/ and apply online.