Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill to meet today

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is meeting here on Monday.

This meeting will be under the leadership of BJP MP, PP Chaudhary.

Consideration and Adoption of a draft report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is on the agenda for the meeting.

The Union Cabinet had earlier in December 2019 approved the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 that deals with the privacy and security of data of Indian citizens.

It was drafted following a Supreme Court judgement in August 2017 that declared 'Right to Privacy' a fundamental right.

The Joint Committee of Parliament had last met in Delhi on November 12 to consider and adopt the draft report of the Bill.

The Joint Committee has been constituted to examine `The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019.

The Bill aims to provide for the protection of the privacy of individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of personal data, create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the personal data, protect the rights of individuals whose personal data are processed, to create a framework for organisational and technical measures in processing of data, laying down norms for social media intermediary, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing personal data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing, and to establish a Data Protection Authority of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor