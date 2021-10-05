Journalists hold protest in Kerala demanding release of Siddique Kappan

Journalists under the Kerala Union of Working Journalists ( KUWJ) conducted a protest in front of the General Post Office here on Tuesday, demanding the release of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested a year ago, while on the way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, to report the murder of a Dalit woman.

The protest saw participation by Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan who alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was muzzling the press freedom by slapping fake cases against journalists.

Kappan was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and also charged with sedition.

( With inputs from ANI )

