Justice Kausik Chanda appointed as Judge of Calcutta High Court

Justice Kausik Chanda, the Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as per a release from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India.

"Vide Notification of even number dated 03.09.2021, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Kausik Chanda, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High Court, to be a Judge of the Calcutta High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the press release said on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

