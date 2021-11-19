Jyotiraditya Scindia calls for cooperation of states, UTs in strengthening Civil Aviation sector

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday called for cooperation and support of all stakeholders particularly states and union territories in strengthening the Civil Aviation sector.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the union minister said that the sector contributes significantly to the economic development of the country but is probably the worst sufferer due to pandemics.

"With the collective efforts, we can work for providing better passenger facilities, and strive for the sector's expansion and decentralization," Scindia said.

Assuring the States and UTs of full support from the Centre, the Minister said, "your success will lead to our success."

Scindia said that the government does not work in silos, and the Whole-of-the-Government approach has helped the Ministry tackle the Covid-19 effectively, and convert the crisis into an opportunity.

The government set up nine advisory groups, covering a wide array of sub-sectors like Airlines, Airports, MROs, Flying Training Schools, cargoes, Ground handlers, Aircraft manufacturing, and their meetings have been yielding good results, the release read.

The Minister appealed to the States and UTs to bring down VAT on aviation fuel as it contributes majorly to the operational cost of the flights.

He thanked a number of them who have drastically cut the rates, saying that "they have gained larger air traffic movement within a short period of the reduction."

He further said that the sector has a large cost-benefit ratio and also huge employment potential.

The Ministry will be doubling the airports and taking the number to 200 plus by the year 2023-24, Scindia said.

The Minister emphasised setting up at least one heliport in each district in collaboration with States/UTs.

On the issue of seaplanes, Scindia said that the "states should provide Capital support for this initiative."

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh (Retd) also addressed the inaugural session.

As per the release, a booklet "Access: The Photo Digest-Demystifying accessibility in civil Aviation" was released, with the aim of creating awareness about accessibility needs and corresponding travel-related facilities for Divyangjans.

This handbook provides a simple at-a-glance understanding of the subject of accessibility in airports being made available through sketches and a photograph-based reference book.

It compiles photographs from 63 international and domestic airports across India. These photographs demonstrate the 10 basic features of accessibility along with additional special features of accessibility provided at airports that pertain to the civil aviation sector.

The photographs assembled and presented on Airports would help in demystifying accessibility for the purpose of it being provided in the public infrastructure and services in the overall endeavour to make India universally accessible and inclusive for all.

During the launch, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar acknowledged the efforts made by MoCA for making provisions of accessibility, not just in airport buildings but also in the air travel services, which prove helpful for Divyangjan as well as for the elderly, pregnant women, people with temporary disability owing to an accident or surgery.

He emphasized the need for an end-to-end accessibility from information dissemination to services provided and accessible infrastructure for moving towards the goal of an accessible and inclusive society.

( With inputs from ANI )

