K-Rail project being implemented after proper scientific study: CPI(M) Kerala Secretary

Amid criticism from Opposition over the K-Rail project, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Kerala Secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Friday said that the project was being implemented after conducting proper scientific study.

"Regarding the feasibility of the K-Rail project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told that it is being implemented after proper scientific study. The opposition faction of the United Democratic Front (UDF) is misleading people. Instead, they should support the basic infrastructure development projects being implemented in the state," said Vijayaraghavan.

The opposition has alleged that the government is going forward with the K-Rail project without studying its social and economic impacts. The UDF had alleged that the project's environmental impact is huge and it will divide Kerala into two parts.

The CPI(M) has shown its support to the ambitious Rs 63,000 crore semi high-speed rail project connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

"Such infrastructure development like K-Rail or national highway will rope in more investment to Kerala," Vijayaraghavan added.

When asked why CPI (M) had opposed the Express Highway project when they raised the same concern while they were in opposition, that it will divide Kerala in half, Vijayaraghavan said, " K-Rail is not same as Express Highway. Also, CPI(M) did not oppose any development projects of UDF government but had raised issues with the manner of its implementation,".

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier told the Assembly that it takes up to 16 hours to travel from one end of the state to the other. " This needs to change. The Semi-high speed rail is a big solution for it. Once completed, the 16-hour journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod will be reduced to just 4 hours. There is no doubt that with this, great changes will take place in the investment scenario of our state," he had said.

The project, which is expected to cost Rs 63,941 crore, will require 1,383 hectares of land for completion.

( With inputs from ANI )

