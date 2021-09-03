Kanpur Commissioner Raj Shekhar IAS travels by city bus for sudden inspection

A video of Kanpur Commissioner Dr Raj Raj Shekhar is going viral on social media. In this video, Commissioner Rajasekhara is seen boarding a government bus like a normal passenger. To his dismay, the drivers and conductors were found in all buses without masks and uniforms. Apart from this, Commissioner Rajasekhara also caught the ticket glitch.

“Ground Reality Check” of City Bus services as a General Passenger.



"Ground Reality Check" of City Bus services as a General Passenger.

It gives immense first hand experience & exposure of Ground situation so that Better strategy can be planned for Improvement of Public Services.

The conductor took money from some passengers but did not give tickets. With immediate effect, the commissioner has suspended 13 bus conductors and terminated the service of 14 bus drivers. Action has also been ordered against the enforcement team for negligence. The commissioner also found negligence in the maintenance of the buses. For this, ARM has also been given a show cause notice. Raj Shekhar's sudden inspection has caused a stir within the transport department.