Kanpur: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on 'Kartik Purnima'

Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga at Sarsaiya Ghat of Kanpur and offer their prayers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on Friday.

"All Gods celebrated Prakash Parv today when God Ram returned back to Ayodhaya after defeating Ravana," said one of the devotee.

"This festival is celebrated with great joy on the banks of river Ganga in Kanpur, Banaras and Prayagraj," he added.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

( With inputs from ANI )

