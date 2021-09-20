Karnataka: 1 held for leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies
By ANI | Published: September 20, 2021 09:26 AM2021-09-20T09:26:29+5:302021-09-20T09:35:02+5:30
Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has arrested a person for allegedly leaking sensitive information to foreign agencies.
As per information shared by the Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil on Monday, the accused, a resident of Rajasthan, took photos of visa installations and defence establishments and shared them with the foreign agencies.
A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of IPC.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
