Karnataka: 116 more medical college students test positive for COVID-19, tally reaches 182

As many as 116 medical college students were tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad on Friday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the campus to 182.

SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a COVID-19 cluster after students infected with coronavirus went up to 182 today from 66 a day before, officials said.

The students had attended a function held on November 17 in the college campus.

Patients have not shown serious symptoms associated with the virus due to the fact they have all taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

As a preventive measure, a holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the college till Sunday.

Nitesh Patel, the District Collector said, "We are doing RAT and RTPCR tests of around 3,000 people inside the campus. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment."

Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

With 277 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 29,50,130. The death toll is 38,193. Of the six deaths reported on Friday, one each was reported in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada, Hassana, Kodagu and Raichuru.

( With inputs from ANI )

