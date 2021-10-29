Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai mourns the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday morning. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reached Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru where Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted. Several ministers and former chief ministers are at the hospital.

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss, wrote Basavaraj on his Twitter handle.

The actor, who was one of the fittest in the industry, had a slew of projects lined up and all of them are now left in limbo. Puneeth was currently shooting for James, which is being helmed by director Chethan Kumar. This is a complete action entertainer, with the actor having completed a major chunk of shoot for the same. The film has a big cast with Priya Anand being his leading lady in the film. The actor was next supposed to embark on Dvitva, which was slated to take off in November or December. This would mark his third collaboration with Hombale Films and it would be his first collaboration with Pawan Kumar.