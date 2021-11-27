Karnataka CM chairs meeting over rise in COVID-19 cases

In view of concerns about the new variant of COVID-19 virus, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting on Saturday in which instructions were given to increase vigil on the state's borders.

The Chief Minister gave directions for "strict monitoring at bordering districts of Kerala and Maharashtra and undertaking tight recce on National Highways".

RT-PCR negative test report for state entrants from Kerala and Maharashtra is mandatory.

The district collectors have been instructed to work in three shifts in border districts and get the cooperation of all departments. Students from Kerala, who came sixteen days ago, are required to undergo the RT-PCR test again.

"Students who are residing in hostels will be RT-PCR tested again on the 7th day after the negative report," a release from Chief Minister's Office said.

"Those working in government offices and malls must receive both doses of vaccine. Arrangements to be made for vaccination in government offices and malls," it said.

A decision was also taken to intensify inspections at the International Airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor