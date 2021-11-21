Karnataka CM says state govt won't tolerate corruption in any form

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government will not tolerate corruption in any form.

"Our government will not tolerate corruption in any form. There is no question of shielding anyone found guilty," the Chief Minister said.

Asked about the recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid at the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) office and reports of corruption in the civic body Bommai said, "the ACB had conducted a raid recently at BDA office. We will act on the report to be submitted by the ACB. The truth will come out. There is no question of shielding anyone found to be involved in corruption."

The Chief Minister stated that he had received complaints from the general public about corruption in the BDA also.

"SR Vishwanath, who is the Chairman of BDA had also drawn my attention in this regard. Urban Development Department officials have been instructed to investigate the complaints. The guilty, whoever it may be, however influential they may be, we will take action. BDA needs cleanup in the interest of delivering its services to the common man," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the havoc caused by rains in Bengaluru city, Bommai said, he had already visited affected areas in Bengaluru such as HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Layout, Madiwala, and Koramangala.

"State government definitely has priority for Bengaluru. Instructions have been issued to take repair and relief works in affected areas immediately after rains subside, I will go on city rounds soon," he said.

Referring to unseasonal incessant rains caused by low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, he said, rains had caused extensive loss for crops and property over the past three days in south interior, north interior and coastal regions of the state.

According to survey reports, roads and bridges at many places had been damaged. There were reports of loss of human lives as well, he said.

Assuring speedy action for disbursal of compensation for affected farmers, the Chief Minister said, about three lakh farmers were affected due to excessive rains in July, August, September months.

"The compensation amount had been released for them. Instructions had been also issued for disbursal of Rs 130 crore pending amount through Direct Transfer of Benefit system," Bommai said.

Deputy Commissioners of various districts had been instructed during the Video Conference conducted on Saturday to submit survey reports on the losses. The process had been delayed due to continuous rains in some places.

"I will hold a meeting with officials later in the evening today in this regard and announce the compensation," he assured.The ministers are touring their respective in-charge districts. The election code of conduct is also an issue that is causing the delay as permission from the Election Commission is needed. "We will write to the Election Commission in this regard," Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

