Karnataka deploys IAS, IPS officers to tackle Omicron COVID-19 variant

As Karnataka reported two Omicron variant cases, the state government has done a rejig of the bureaucracy.

The state government has appointed Manish Moudgil to state war room and to oversee the supply of medical liquid oxygen from refilling stations.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey will be responsible for home isolation. Shika M will look after screening of international passengers.

Gunjan Krishna and Pratap Reddy will be responsible for the oxygen supply. Shilpa Nag is surveillance nodal officer for surveillance unit and Kumar Pushkar for Central Hospital Bed management system. MT Reju will look after supply of medicines.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor