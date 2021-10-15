Karnataka reports 470 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 470 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Friday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state Health Department on Friday, 368 more people have recovered from the virus.

The active cases stand at 9,671 and the test positivity rate stands at 0.50 per cent.

The total count of cases in the state is 29,82,869

( With inputs from ANI )

