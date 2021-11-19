Kartik Purnima: CM Baghel takes holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur on Kartik Purnima in the early morning hours of Friday.

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor