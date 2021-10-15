Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to close for winter in November

The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath will close for winters in November, informed Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board on Friday.

Kedarnath temple will close on November 22 while the Badrinath temple will close on November 20, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'

The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17 while the Badrinath temple was opened on May 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor