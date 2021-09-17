Kerala administers 5 lakh people with Covid-19 vaccines in past 24 hours

Kerala has inoculated more than five lakh people with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the state Health Minister, Veena George said in a press release on Thursday.

A total of 5,19,484 people have been administered the covid vaccine in the state.

The press release stated that this was the sixth day on which Kerala has crossed this benchmark of vaccinating more than five lakh people in a single day.

Earlier, the state has inoculated a total of 5,15,244 people on July 30, around 5,60,515 were vaccinated on August 13, 5,28,321 people on August 14, 7,78,626 people on September 7 and 6,66,936 persons on September 10.

Around 81.46 per cent of the population were given one dose of vaccine and 33.06 per cent were given two doses of vaccine, the press release said.

There are 1908 vaccination centres, including 1553 government centres and 355 private centres in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor