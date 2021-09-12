Kerala BJP chief writes to Amit Shah seeking central intervention to curb jihadi activities, protection for Catholic Bishop

Kerala BJP General Secretary George Kurian on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking central intervention to curb jihadi activities and protection to Roman Catholic Bishop of Pala Joseph Kallarangatt and the Christian community based on allegations made by him regarding various kinds of jihad being waged by Islamist elements to entrap non-Muslim youths.

In his letter, Kurian said, "I draw your kind attention to the allegations made by Roman Catholic Bishop of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangart regarding various kinds of jihad being waged by Islamist elements to entrap non-Muslim youths. According to the Bishop, Jihadi terrorists in the state of Kerala are "resorting to not just Love Jihad but Narcotic Jihad as well to trap Hindu and Christian girls". This has given rise to fear among non-Muslim communities in the state."

According to the letter, the Bishop urged parents to be cautious and quoted former police chief Loknath Behra who had said recently that Kerala is becoming the recruitment hub for terrorist organisations. The Bishop's statement is a reflection of the insecurity among Christians and Hindus.

"The Chief Minister of Kerala and Opposition Leader in the Assembly have sharply criticised the Bishop for his statement and warned of consequences. Emboldened by the political support, a group of Muslim extremists marches to the Bishop House at Pala threatening a physical attack on the Bishop," Kurian said in his letter.

"In Kerala, Jihadi elements get wholehearted support from the CPM and Congress. Many of the jihadi elements are active workers of the CPM and Congress. This has rendered the situation volatile. In these circumstances, I request you to kindly intervene in this matter and take necessary action to protect the Bishop and the Christian community," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

