Kerala: CPI(M) leader stabbed to death, alleges party

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader PB Sandeep Kumar was allegedly stabbed to death in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, said the party's state secretary on Thursday.

"PB Sandeep Kumar stabbed to death in Thiruvalla. The incident occurred at 8 pm," he said.The party has accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the incident. "RSS has murdered one more of our comrades. PB Sandeep, CPI(M) local committee secretary was murdered by RSS criminals today at Peringara in Thiruvalla (Pathanamthitta District)," CPI(M) tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Earlier last week, police arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker in connection with the murder case of an RSS worker in Palakkad.

Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of PFI on November 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor