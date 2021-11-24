Kerala government extends tenure of state police chief Anil Kant
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 03:32 PM2021-11-24T15:32:32+5:302021-11-24T15:40:03+5:30
The Kerala Cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of State police chief Anil Kant till June 30, 2023.
The Kerala Cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of State police chief Anil Kant till June 30, 2023.
DGP Anil Kant was supposed to superannuate on January 31, 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app