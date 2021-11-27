Kerala govt intervenes in market to stop price hike of essential commodities: Minister GR Anil

Kerala minister for food and civil supplies G R Anil on Saturday said that the state government has intervened in the market to stop price hike of essential commodities after the food products coming to Kerala were affected due to the heavy rain in the neighbouring states.

The minister also requested the Central government to give financial support to start more Subhiksha hotels (hotels selling food for subsidised prices).

Addressing a press conference here today, the minister said that civil supplies corporation will start five mobile units of Supplyco supermarkets where people can purchase groceries at a subsidised rate, will start selling the subsidised products to ration cardholders in all districts. The project will launch on November 30, 2021.

Anil said that priority will be given to the coastal, hilly and tribal areas.

He further said that the Legal metrology department will keep watch on the selling of the food products at more than the fixed rate by the government.

The minister informed that 5,919 metric tons of necessary items have been brought to the state in the last four days along with 5,80,847 packets of coconut oil.

Notably, the supply of food products from the neighbouring states has been affected due to incessant rains and damage of crops and lack of transportation.

( With inputs from ANI )

