Kerala HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of fake advocate Sessy Xavier

The Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Sessy Xavier, an accused in a case for impersonating herself as a lawyer and practised in several courts in Alappuzha for two-and-half years without a law degree.

Justice Shircy V dismissed the bail plea and asked Sessy Xavier to surrender before the investigating officer forthwith.

Sessy Xavier had contested the Alappuzha Bar Association this year and won as a librarian though she was not a member of the association.

Sessy Xavier, who hails from the Alappuzha district, was accused of forging documents and the corresponding roll number of the Kerala Bar Council submitted to the Alappuzha Bar Council.

Earlier, the Alappuzha North Police registered an FIR against her based on the complaint Secretary, Alappuzha Bar Association. The offences charged against her include offences under section 417, (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The FIR stated that Sessy Xavier by providing roll with No K 1177/2018, which is the roll number of an advocate practising in Thiruvananthapuram, acted as an advocate before the litigant and before the court.

( With inputs from ANI )

