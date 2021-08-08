Kerala medical body writes to CM Vijayan with suggestions to tackle recent attacks on healthcare staff

In the wake of repeated attacks on healthcare staff in the state, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a set of suggestions to tackle the problem.

The letter says that hospital attacks in the recent past have demoralised doctors who have been tirelessly working in the forefront to control the Covid pandemic.

The letter reads, "We are sure that you understand the gravity of the situation and will see to it that such untoward incidents are not repeated. Hence we have come up with the following suggestions for your kind consideration and necessary action."

The KGMOA has suggested that all healthcare institutions under Kerala State health services should be recognised as special security zone under section 83 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

"Police aid posts should be established in all hospitals having casualty service. Infrastructure facilities of healthcare institutions should be improved to enhance security. Security cameras should be installed and adequate security staff should be deployed in all healthcare institutions. Post of a security staff must be created in major hospital," the letter reads.

Moreover, the doctors want all cases of hospital attacks should be charged under the Hospital Protection Act (The Kerala Health Service Persons) and the Healthcare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 and prompt action should be taken against the culprits of hospital violence. The doctors demanded that police must be directed to file FIR within 24 hours, and any failure in this regard has to be viewed seriously.

Doctors, in the letter, said that any work-related complaint against the doctors should be brought before an expert panel before filing an FIR and it must be investigated by an officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police(SP).

The doctors also demanded that efficient steps should be taken to reduce the heavy rush and long queues in healthcare institutions.

Kerala Police on Thursday arrested two people for attacking a duty doctor and a security guard at the Fort Taluk hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. They were arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the doctor Malu Murali.

( With inputs from ANI )

