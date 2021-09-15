Kerala: Opposition demands all-party meeting to settle row over Bishop's remarks

Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday demanded an all-party meeting in presence of both community leaders to settle the row over Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's remark on 'narcotic jihad.

"The state government is not taking action against fake IDs on social media trying to spread communal issues. The Sangh (RSS) is making an agenda in Kerala to split two minority communities--Muslims and Christians," said Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister today said, "There may be some forces working to disrupt the peace in the state. But overall, society and people of the state are secular. Everyone should take steps to build communal harmony".

"Kerala government is not considering taking any case against the Bishop. The speciality of society should be upheld. Our society's speciality is that anything can be amicably discussed and a solution can be found," said Vijayan.

Earlier on Monday, Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding action against any move on social media to disrupt religious harmony in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

