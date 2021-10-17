Kerala reports 7,555 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala reported 7,555 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin from the state government on Sunday.

During the same duration, 10,773 people recovered from the infection while 74 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The active coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 87,593. A total of 26,865 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state.

A total of 73,157 samples were tested in the state during the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The daily infection count is lowest in 229 days marking the daily positivity rate at 1.29 per cent.

The new cases pushed the cumulative number of COVID cases in the country to 3,40,67,719. As many as 19,788 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749. The current recovery rate is 98.10 per cent, the highest since March 2020

Meanwhile, the country's active caseload stands at 1,95,846 which is said to be the lowest in 220 days.

As many as 4,52,124 people succumbed to COVID in the country so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor