Kerala school girl gifts 750 grams of gold to her social media friend

A shocking case has come to light from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A 10th standard student here gave 750 grams of gold as a gift to friends she met on social media. A year ago, a young man named Shibin posted on social media that he was in financial trouble, according to Asianet News. Seeing this post, a 15-year-old student spoke to Shibin and the two became friends.

She took a shocking step to overcome Shibin’s financial difficulties. A secret box containing gold was kept under the bed in the student's house. She gave 750 grams of gold to her social media friend. Shibin then sold the gold with the help of his mother. Shibin and his mother later renovated the house and kept the remaining Rs 9.8 lakh in the house.

The student's mother had lodged a police complaint after the gold went missing. Shibin and his mother Shaji were later arrested and remanded. The student told police she had given the gold to Shibin a year ago. Police have seized about Rs 10 lakh from Shibin's house. But, a new twist came in the case, when Shibin told the police that he did not get 750 grams of gold, the student gave only 270 grams of gold.

The student told police that out of 750 grams of gold, she gave 40 grams to another youth from Palakkad district, whom she met via Instagram. A youth from Palakkad district blocked him on Instagram as soon as he got the gold, but the police are not ready to accept it. More information will come out only when the accused are arrested and questioned, police said.