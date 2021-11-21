Kerala temple to have idols of Goddesses named after 51 Malayalam letters in alphabet

Pournamikavu Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram will have idols of Goddesses named after 51 Malayalam letters in the alphabet, said the temple trustee, M S Bhuvavana Chandran.

"Pournamikavu Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram will have idols of Goddesses named after 51 Malayalam letters in the alphabet. It's the first temple in the world where 51 letters are carved on 51 idols," said the trustee on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor